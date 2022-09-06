This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food

Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza are being credited as Connecticut's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.

The website included the two entrees as Connecticut's top choice as part of its list of every state's signature dish.

"Doogie's famous 2-foot hot dogs, which found their way to TV's Man v. Food, can be loaded with everything from sauerkraut and Swiss cheese to barbecue baked beans and bacon," Cheapism.com wrote. "In the Nutmeg State, you're also going to want to head to Sally's Apizza for a slice (or three) of the namesake apizza, a thin-crust, coal-fired Neopolitan version New Haven is famous for."

Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below: