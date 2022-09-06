This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza are being credited as Connecticut's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.
The website included the two entrees as Connecticut's top choice as part of its list of every state's signature dish.
"Doogie's famous 2-foot hot dogs, which found their way to TV's Man v. Food, can be loaded with everything from sauerkraut and Swiss cheese to barbecue baked beans and bacon," Cheapism.com wrote. "In the Nutmeg State, you're also going to want to head to Sally's Apizza for a slice (or three) of the namesake apizza, a thin-crust, coal-fired Neopolitan version New Haven is famous for."
Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Fried Chicken
- Alaska- Reindeer
- Arizona- Prickly Pear
- Arkansas- Fried Pickles
- California- Tacos and Burritos
- Colorado- Doughnuts and Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza
- Delaware- Scrapple
- District of Columbia- Hal-Smoke
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Kulolo and Shave Ice
- Idaho- Potatoes
- Illinois- Popcorn and Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Hoosier Pie
- Iowa- State Fair Fare
- Kansas- Burgers
- Kentucky- Hot Brown
- Louisiana- Po'Boys
- Maine- Lobster
- Maryland- Berger Cookies
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Lutefisk
- Mississippi- Cheese Straws
- Missouri- Barbecue and Toasted Ravioli
- Montana- Bison
- Nebraska- Reuben Sandwich
- Nevada- Shrimp Cocktail
- New Hampshire- Cider Doughnuts
- New Jersey- Saltwater Taffy
- New Mexico- Biscochito
- New York- Pizza and Bagels
- North Carolina- Pulled Pork
- North Dakota- Chippers
- Ohio- Chili and Buckeyes
- Oklahoma- Onion Burgers and Fried Anything
- Oregon- Marionberry Pie
- Pennsylvania- Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Pizza Strips
- South Carolina- Shrimp and Grits
- South Dakota- Chislic
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Breakfast Tacos and Pecan Pie
- Utah- Scones
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Pimento Cheese
- Washington- Coffee
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Rolls
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken Fried Steak