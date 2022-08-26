This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Cheap Food
By Jason Hall
August 26, 2022
Cheesesteak is, unsurprisingly, being credited as Pennsylvania's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.
The website included the Philadelphia staple as Pennsyvlania's signature affordable meal.
"Of course, the Philly cheesesteak springs to mind when thinking of Pennsylvania," Cheapism.com wrote. "And in the City of Brotherly Love, several restaurants duke it out regularly for title of best cheesesteak. A few of the local faves: Steve's Prince of Steaks in Northeast Philly, John's Roast Pork (where you should also try the Italian roast pork) in South Philly, and rivals Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks, across the street from each other in East Passyunk."
Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Fried Chicken
- Alaska- Reindeer
- Arizona- Prickly Pear
- Arkansas- Fried Pickles
- California- Tacos and Burritos
- Colorado- Doughnuts and Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza
- Delaware- Scrapple
- District of Columbia- Hal-Smoke
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Kulolo and Shave Ice
- Idaho- Potatoes
- Illinois- Popcorn and Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Hoosier Pie
- Iowa- State Fair Fare
- Kansas- Burgers
- Kentucky- Hot Brown
- Louisiana- Po'Boys
- Maine- Lobster
- Maryland- Berger Cookies
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Lutefisk
- Mississippi- Cheese Straws
- Missouri- Barbecue and Toasted Ravioli
- Montana- Bison
- Nebraska- Reuben Sandwich
- Nevada- Shrimp Cocktail
- New Hampshire- Cider Doughnuts
- New Jersey- Saltwater Taffy
- New Mexico- Biscochito
- New York- Pizza and Bagels
- North Carolina- Pulled Pork
- North Dakota- Chippers
- Ohio- Chili and Buckeyes
- Oklahoma- Onion Burgers and Fried Anything
- Oregon- Marionberry Pie
- Pennsylvania- Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Pizza Strips
- South Carolina- Shrimp and Grits
- South Dakota- Chislic
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Breakfast Tacos and Pecan Pie
- Utah- Scones
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Pimento Cheese
- Washington- Coffee
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Rolls
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken Fried Steak