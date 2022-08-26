This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Cheap Food

By Jason Hall

August 26, 2022

Young girl bringing platter of bread to dining room table during family celebration meal
Photo: Getty Images

Cheesesteak is, unsurprisingly, being credited as Pennsylvania's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.

The website included the Philadelphia staple as Pennsyvlania's signature affordable meal.

"Of course, the Philly cheesesteak springs to mind when thinking of Pennsylvania," Cheapism.com wrote. "And in the City of Brotherly Love, several restaurants duke it out regularly for title of best cheesesteak. A few of the local faves: Steve's Prince of Steaks in Northeast Philly, John's Roast Pork (where you should also try the Italian roast pork) in South Philly, and rivals Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks, across the street from each other in East Passyunk."

Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Fried Chicken
  2. Alaska- Reindeer
  3. Arizona- Prickly Pear
  4. Arkansas- Fried Pickles
  5. California- Tacos and Burritos
  6. Colorado- Doughnuts and Rocky Mountain Oysters
  7. Connecticut- Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza
  8. Delaware- Scrapple
  9. District of Columbia- Hal-Smoke
  10. Florida- Key Lime Pie
  11. Georgia- Peach Cobbler
  12. Hawaii- Kulolo and Shave Ice
  13. Idaho- Potatoes
  14. Illinois- Popcorn and Deep-Dish Pizza
  15. Indiana- Hoosier Pie
  16. Iowa- State Fair Fare
  17. Kansas- Burgers
  18. Kentucky- Hot Brown
  19. Louisiana- Po'Boys
  20. Maine- Lobster
  21. Maryland- Berger Cookies
  22. Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
  23. Michigan- Coney Dog
  24. Minnesota- Lutefisk
  25. Mississippi- Cheese Straws
  26. Missouri- Barbecue and Toasted Ravioli
  27. Montana- Bison
  28. Nebraska- Reuben Sandwich
  29. Nevada- Shrimp Cocktail
  30. New Hampshire- Cider Doughnuts
  31. New Jersey- Saltwater Taffy
  32. New Mexico- Biscochito
  33. New York- Pizza and Bagels
  34. North Carolina- Pulled Pork
  35. North Dakota- Chippers
  36. Ohio- Chili and Buckeyes
  37. Oklahoma- Onion Burgers and Fried Anything
  38. Oregon- Marionberry Pie
  39. Pennsylvania- Cheesesteak
  40. Rhode Island- Pizza Strips
  41. South Carolina- Shrimp and Grits
  42. South Dakota- Chislic
  43. Tennessee- Hot Chicken
  44. Texas- Breakfast Tacos and Pecan Pie
  45. Utah- Scones
  46. Vermont- Maple Syrup
  47. Virginia- Pimento Cheese
  48. Washington- Coffee
  49. West Virginia- Pepperoni Rolls
  50. Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
  51. Wyoming- Chicken Fried Steak
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.