This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Cheap Food

Cheesesteak is, unsurprisingly, being credited as Pennsylvania's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.

The website included the Philadelphia staple as Pennsyvlania's signature affordable meal.

"Of course, the Philly cheesesteak springs to mind when thinking of Pennsylvania," Cheapism.com wrote. "And in the City of Brotherly Love, several restaurants duke it out regularly for title of best cheesesteak. A few of the local faves: Steve's Prince of Steaks in Northeast Philly, John's Roast Pork (where you should also try the Italian roast pork) in South Philly, and rivals Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks, across the street from each other in East Passyunk."

