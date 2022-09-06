This Is Maryland's Signature Cheap Food

Berger Cookies are being credited as Maryland's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.

The website included the dessert as Maryland's top choice as part of its list of every state's signature dish.

"Baltimore's Berger cookies are thick and crusty, with a generous slathering of chocolate icing on top," Cheapism.com wrote. "Berger's Bakery, with an outpost inside Lexington Market, is the go-to cookie connection."

Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below: