This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

September 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

People pay tons of money to live in nice neighborhoods. They pay for exclusive amenities, access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. And with more people now working from home than ever, things are getting quite pricey.

24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the most expensive cities to live in every state. The website states, "To determine the most expensive city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed cost of living from the Bureau of Economic Analysis."

According to the list, the most expensive city to live in Arizona is Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler. The cost of living in this area is 2.6 percent more expensive than the United States average. The poverty rate here is 12.7 percent and the median household income is $67,068.

A full list of the most expensive cities to live in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall St's website.

