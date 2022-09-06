Trent Reznor Praises 'Very Touching And Sincere' Taylor Hawkins Tribute

By Katrina Nattress

September 6, 2022

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London was all anyone could talk about this weekend, including Trent Reznor. During a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre the night of the special event, the Nine Inch Nails singer asked if anyone in the crowd happened to catch the broadcast and was met by cheers and applause.

“I thought, ‘I’ll tune in.’ I knew Taylor. He was a really sweet guy. I knew a lot of friends were playing it," he said. "I started watching it, and three hours later I’m still watching. And I’ve got tears in my f**king eyes.”

“It got me thinking. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth checking out, ’cause it’s really well done," Reznor continued. "It’s very touching and sincere.

He went on to reflect on how it made him be more “mindful of what’s happening right now, and appreciating what’s happening right now, instead of worrying about tomorrow.” Reznor added that he “was grateful to be sharing this moment” and thanked the audience before diving into the next song.

The band shared the touching moment on its TikTok page. Watch the full video below.

The tribute was full of special moments, from Paul McCartney's surprise appearance to Taylor Hawkins' son Shane playing his part on the drums during Foo Fighters' hit "My Hero."

The London tribute was the first of two. The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27.

Nine Inch NailsFoo Fighters
