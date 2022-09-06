Video Shows Terrifying Moment Of Cessna Nearly Crashes Into Boeing 757

A video shared online shows a terrifying moment in which a single-engine Cessna nearly collided with a Delta Boeing 757 plane last month.

The situation took place on August 17 when the small Cessna jet and the 500-foot Boeing plane were both flying over Orlando International Airport.

Pilot Malik Clarke, who recently recounted the close call with ABC News, shared a video from the view of the Cessna plane, which shows a nearby Delta Boeing 757 ascending within a terrifyingly close proximity.

"This happened to me and two of my friends that I was flying with two days ago (08/17/2022)," Clarke tweeted. "Controllers in Orlando Intl MCO gave me and another Delta Airlines pilot initial headings that would make us converge after takeoff."