Vince Staples To Star In Fictional Comedy Series Based On His Life

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples said according to Deadline. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”



The upcoming series is just the tip of the iceberg as the rapper's acting career continues to flourish. After appearing in the 2015 film Dope, Staples tried his hand at voice acting with guest spots in series like American Dad and Lazor Wulf. In addition to his Netflix series, Staples was also recently added to the cast of Showtime's The Wood, which is based on the 1999 film. He also appears in the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump alongside Jack Harlow.



Vince Staples landed his new show just a few months after her released his fourth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records.