Vince Staples To Star In Fictional Comedy Series Based On His Life

By Tony M. Centeno

September 6, 2022

Vince Staples
Photo: Getty Images

Vince Staples is ready to become a TV star after Netflix announced its plans to give the hilarious rapper his own comedy series.

On Tuesday, September 6, Netflix revealed that it has ordered a new series called The Vince Staples Show starring the Compton rapper. Set in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., the fictional series will be "loosely" based on the rapper's life story. The streamer announced famed Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will executively produce the project with Staples, Entergalactic creator Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Barris, Edelman and Williams also executively produced Kid Cudi's animated series, which will hit Netflix on September 30.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples said according to Deadline. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

The upcoming series is just the tip of the iceberg as the rapper's acting career continues to flourish. After appearing in the 2015 film Dope, Staples tried his hand at voice acting with guest spots in series like American Dad and Lazor Wulf. In addition to his Netflix series, Staples was also recently added to the cast of Showtime's The Wood, which is based on the 1999 film. He also appears in the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump alongside Jack Harlow.

Vince Staples landed his new show just a few months after her released his fourth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.