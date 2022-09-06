Vince Staples To Star In Fictional Comedy Series Based On His Life
By Tony M. Centeno
September 6, 2022
Vince Staples is ready to become a TV star after Netflix announced its plans to give the hilarious rapper his own comedy series.
On Tuesday, September 6, Netflix revealed that it has ordered a new series called The Vince Staples Show starring the Compton rapper. Set in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif., the fictional series will be "loosely" based on the rapper's life story. The streamer announced famed Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will executively produce the project with Staples, Entergalactic creator Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Barris, Edelman and Williams also executively produced Kid Cudi's animated series, which will hit Netflix on September 30.
THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW IS COMING TO NETFLIX— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 6, 2022
Vince Staples will star in and executive produce a new scripted comedy loosely based on his life set in Long Beach California. pic.twitter.com/CHYKodlm5R
“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” Staples said according to Deadline. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”
The upcoming series is just the tip of the iceberg as the rapper's acting career continues to flourish. After appearing in the 2015 film Dope, Staples tried his hand at voice acting with guest spots in series like American Dad and Lazor Wulf. In addition to his Netflix series, Staples was also recently added to the cast of Showtime's The Wood, which is based on the 1999 film. He also appears in the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump alongside Jack Harlow.
Vince Staples landed his new show just a few months after her released his fourth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records.