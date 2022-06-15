Kid Cudi Announces Album & Netflix Series Release Date

"New taste of #Entergalactic ‼️" Cudi wrote on Twitter. "THE SHOW AND ALBUM WILL RELEASE SEPT 30TH ‼️ LETS F**KIN GO!!!"



Entergalactic follows the life of Jabari (voiced by Cudi) as he embraces his journey as an artist. Soon enough, he meets a photographer named Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams) and ends up falling for her, which could end up altering his career path. The series has been in the works since Kid Cudi announced his plans for the album and the show in 2019.



Over the past three years, the rapper-actor has been sharing his thoughts about both projects and even provided a sneak-peek at his latest single "Do What I Want," which is featured on the album. Earlier this month, Cudder shared the first official trailer for the series and claimed it is his "masterpiece."



"World...I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I've been working on all this time," Cudi wrote. "My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life. From the animators but more specifically Fletch Moules, to the voice actors, my BEAUTIFUL team at Netflix: The mega awesome cool guy Mike Moon and the ever so lovely and sweet Elizabeth Porter, everyone showed up with their A game and delivered. I LOVE YOU ALL!!"



Look out for Kid Cudi's Entergalactic album and TV series on September 30.

