WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures Georgia Man 'Prowling' Around Woman's Home

An unidentified man was sneaking around an Atlanta woman's house early this morning off of Waysome Way Northwest, and her doorbell camera caught the entire incident on video. According to Yahoo.com, in addition to "prowling" around the woman's property, the suspect tried to enter her home. He did not make it into the home, but he did cause damage to the back of her house in the process.

When the woman noticed the man walking around her house, she called the Atlanta Police Department right away. Upon arrival police were shown the footage that detailed the physical appearance of the suspect as well as damage done to the back of the home.

Police have determined the collateral damage to be a direct result of forced entry. Though the suspect failed to get into the home, he still managed to mangle the property. When police arrived on scene, the man was no where to be seen. The police department is currently searching for the suspect as the investigation proceeds.

Yahoo.com mentioned that officials are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the Atlanta Police Department immediately. There is currently a $5,000 reward out for anyone who can provide useful information on the case.

Watch the video HERE.