Georgia Man 'Mishandles' Gun In Grocery Store, Shoots Himself, 3 Others

A gun went off at the Lovejoy Walmart in Clayton County on Sunday afternoon, leaving the gun owner and three other shoppers injured. According to WSB-TV, 29-year old Michael Walton did not properly holster his loaded gun and it began to slip down his leg while he was shopping. As Walton tried to grab the gun to stop it from slipping, he shot himself in the leg and three other nearby shoppers.

“One of the victims also got hit in the leg. The other one got hit in the back of the leg and the other one got some bruising. All of them were towards the lower portions of the bodies.” Lovejoy Police Sergeant Akeem Turnbull shared with WSB-TV.

Those who were shot were transported to a local hospital where their injuries were assessed and treated. All victims are in stable condition and no injuries were life threatening. Following the incident, Walmart released a statement on behalf of the wellbeing of their customers.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We’re aware of the situation and will continue assisting law enforcement through their investigation.”

The Lovejoy Walmart reopened Sunday night after being roped off by caution tape for a few hours following the incident.