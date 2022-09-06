Woman Arrested Outside Home Of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari

A woman who attempted to enter the home of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari was arrested by campus police Tuesday (September 6) morning, the Associated Press reports.

University of Kentucky spokeswoman Blair Conner confirmed Lexington Police were called to assist campus police responding to the situation outside the Basketball Hall of Famer's residence.

The woman, who was not identified publicly by police, was detained at the gate outside Calipari's home and charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from victims around the country, according to the AP.

Officials said that the woman was looking for someone who wasn't at Calipari's house and that the theft incidents were unrelated to the basketball coach.

Conner said the call to police wasn't made from Calipari's home.

Police said they didn't plan on releasing additional details related to the incident, according to the AP.

Calipari is entering his 14th season at Kentucky, having led the program to a national championship in 2012, six SEC tournament championships, six regular season SEC titles and four NCAA Final Four appearances during his tenure.

The three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year has a 768-239 career college coaching record, which also includes stints at UMass (1988-96) and Memphis (2000-09).

Calipari was also the head coach of the then-New Jersey Nets from 1996-99.