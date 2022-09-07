600breezy Mourns The Sudden Death Of His Girlfriend: 'I Love You So Much'

"You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome," he continued. "Im f**ked up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me . Im shaking I’m crying I love you so much stinky pie . My woman my wife my life …You pushed me away so you can do this ??? I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you …I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson . I’ll see you soon baby. God help me please."



In the final text she wrote to him, Jackson said she'd been dealing with her inner demons way before she met him. She told him she's "tired" and was waiting for the right time. Apparently, she "gave up a long time ago" and said that she "didn't care about living."



"It's one thing to ruin your life, but I had to go and end mines too," she wrote. "Understand that this is my choice, this is what I wanted. This is what I've wanted for a while. I just don't fit here, Im not happy in this world."



See more of 600breezy's posts below. If you or someone you know is considering of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.