Chance The Rapper Responds To Haters, Defends His Friendship With Ye & More

"To me, it's like.. I can do one of two things: I can either agree with it or I can live my life, right?" Chance says. "If I agree with it, then that means The Breakfast Club fell off because y'all don't have people that fell off in your chair. So I feel like I got to stay on my path.... it is tough but I don't know. What can I say? Tell people my feelings are hurt?"



"The best thing I can do," Chance continues. "Man when I get up with Vic and we just go and we just write and make s**t, its so undeniable. I'm so good at rapping. I'm sorry I keep saying that but at this point, I gotta put the words on the screen because muthaf**kas really loving that s**t. It gives people goosebumps."



Later on in the conversation, Chance discusses his upcoming album Star Line Gallery, which features his Joey Badass-assisted "The Highs & The Lows" and "Child of God." He also provides more context to the viral clip of him in the studio with Ye. Chance says that the video that went around was altered to say something about his music when in reality, Ye simply had a burst of anger.



"My relationship with Ye is that I love Ye and just like everybody else, we all love Ye," Chance said. When Charlamagne mentions that he can be "exhausting," Chance replies, "Yes. If he's your friend... most of your friends are exhausting and obviously, without it needing to be said, my friend has mental wellness issues just like I do, just like a lot of people do. A f**ked-up thing happened where when I went to go check up on him and he was going through an episode. Somebody filmed it and dropped it. Then, crazier than that, somebody changed the words from saying 'I'm your elder. You pulled the same s**t at All-Star [Weekend]. sit yo ass down and listen to the album or leave!' and they changed it to say 'Yo muthaf**kin album flopped!' That's the internet for you!'



Watch the entire interview with Chance The Rapper up top.

