Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third baby together, according to People. On Monday, September 5th, the couple stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara and Prinsloo showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. The newest addition to their family will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

Back in November, Prinsloo opened up about the possibility of expanding their family. "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained told Entertainment Tonight. "You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

Prinsloo continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

