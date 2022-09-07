All-Pro Tight End George Kittle Injured During Practice
By Jason Hall
September 7, 2022
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was absent from practice on Wednesday (September 7) due to a groin injury he experienced earlier the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced via ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Kittle experienced a groin injury during Monday's practice and Wagoner said it's "unclear right now if it will keep him out this week."
Kittle was among six players named as team captains on Wednesday, along with offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, free safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Fred Warner, according to Wagoner.
Kittle has emerged as one of the NFL's best tight ends since being selected by the 49ers in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft at No. 146 overall.
The former Iowa standout was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2019, a second-team All-Pro in 2018 and to three Pro Bowls in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Kittle enters his sixth NFL season with 335 receptions for 4,489 yards and 20 touchdowns, having recorded 71 receptions for 910 yards and a career-best six touchdowns in 2021.
The 28-year-old holds the 49ers franchise records for most receiving yards in a game by a tight end (210), most receptions in a season by a tight end (88) and is the first tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards.
Kittle also owns the NFL regular season records for most receiving yards in a half by a tight end (210), most receiving yards in first three seasons by a tight end (2,945) and was the first tight end to lead the NFL in yards after catch (870) and achieve at least 150 receiving yards and one touchdown in consecutive games.