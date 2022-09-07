All-Pro Tight End George Kittle Injured During Practice

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was absent from practice on Wednesday (September 7) due to a groin injury he experienced earlier the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced via ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Kittle experienced a groin injury during Monday's practice and Wagoner said it's "unclear right now if it will keep him out this week."

Kittle was among six players named as team captains on Wednesday, along with offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, free safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Fred Warner, according to Wagoner.

Kittle has emerged as one of the NFL's best tight ends since being selected by the 49ers in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft at No. 146 overall.