Dangerous Georgia Phone Scammers Targeting People Of All Ages

By Logan DeLoye

September 7, 2022

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger. Man answering to incoming call.
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia police have warned residents of a recent influx in phone scams encompassing the Cobb County area. According to WSB-TV, the Georgia Attorney General's Office urged that residents of every age learn to be vigilant and educate themselves on public, reoccurring scams. In this day and age, it saves individuals time, money, and safety to be knowledgable of commonly used phone scams.

“We’ve heard stories where they’ll pull up Google Earth and pull up your home,” Marietta Police Department public information officer Chuck McPhilamy shared with WSB-TV. With the click of a link and one singular phone call, these scammers are able to access very private information regarding your passwords and location. WSB-TV mentioned that information on the internet is already very accessible. It is simple for a complete stranger to access information to make victims think that they are a trusted source. One area resident detailed a recent experience that she had with a scammer, noting just how believable the experience was.

“It sounded so much like her,” Marguerite Rich shared with police. Cobb County is just one of the many counties in which these scams are taking place. In Duluth, one scammer called victims pretending to be a police officer.

