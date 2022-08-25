Large Tree Falls On Georgia School Bus

An Atlanta school bus encountered unexpected elements this morning on its way to school. According to WSB-TV, a school bus transporting special needs students was traveling through a neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta when a tree fell on it. The bus was driving down Beecher Circle around 7:30 a.m on Thursday when the incident occurred.

When police were notified of the incident, they blocked off the already blocked road in each direction. WSB-TV mentioned that though they were on the bus, no children were injured as a result of the tree. Despite the tree being large, everyone on the bus was able to avoid injury except the bus driver. When the large tree crashed into the bus, it shattered the front windshield where the bus driver was seated. She explained to WSB-TV that when the glass shattered, some of it landed into her eyes.

After being assessed for injuries, the six students were safely transported to school on a different bus that came to the rescue. WSB-TV mentioned that they have not received word regarding the cause of the incident. The reason for the tree falling remains unknown, though there are suspicions that weather might have played a role in the crash.