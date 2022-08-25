Large Tree Falls On Georgia School Bus

By Logan DeLoye

August 25, 2022

handsome senior school bus driver looking at camera through window
Photo: Getty Images

An Atlanta school bus encountered unexpected elements this morning on its way to school. According to WSB-TV, a school bus transporting special needs students was traveling through a neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta when a tree fell on it. The bus was driving down Beecher Circle around 7:30 a.m on Thursday when the incident occurred.

When police were notified of the incident, they blocked off the already blocked road in each direction. WSB-TV mentioned that though they were on the bus, no children were injured as a result of the tree. Despite the tree being large, everyone on the bus was able to avoid injury except the bus driver. When the large tree crashed into the bus, it shattered the front windshield where the bus driver was seated. She explained to WSB-TV that when the glass shattered, some of it landed into her eyes.

After being assessed for injuries, the six students were safely transported to school on a different bus that came to the rescue. WSB-TV mentioned that they have not received word regarding the cause of the incident. The reason for the tree falling remains unknown, though there are suspicions that weather might have played a role in the crash.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.