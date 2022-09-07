J. Cole Reveals Historic Role In NBA 2K23's DREAMER Edition

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a press release. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K.”



The DREAMER Edition of NBA 2K23 will go on sale exclusively at Gamestop beginning in November. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. While gamers wait for the Cole-inspired version, fans can purchase the regular edition of NBA 2K23 when it drops on September 9. Pre-order the game now and listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about it at the 19:35 mark above.