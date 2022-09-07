Jane Fonda Shares Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda isn't letting her cancer diagnosis slow her down.

The legendary actress and noted activist revealed last week that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. On Tuesday (September 6), she shared an update on her blog thanking well-wishers for the outpouring of support she has received, per E! News.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnoses with B-cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma," she said. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."

She added that some of the supportive notes she's received have been from people who have beaten the same cancer diagnosis, telling her that they have been cancer-free for decades. In response, she joked, "Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."

A source told People that despite undergoing chemo, the 9 to 5 actress is still focusing on her work both in film and climate activism.

"In true Jane fashion, this is hardly slowing her down," the source said. "So far, she has been doing really well with the treatments and is feeling pretty good."

Fonda herself opened up about how she has been feeling since beginning treatments three weeks ago, saying she feels "stronger that I have in years."

"The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."