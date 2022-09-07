Lafayette Coney Island Closes Due To Health Department Violation

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 7, 2022

City Of Detroit Teeters On Bankruptcy As State Audits Its Finances
Photo: Getty Images

One of Detroit's most popular eateries has closed after receiving a cease and desist Wednesday morning (September 7) from the Detroit Health Department, according to WXYZ News.

Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit, said the department was alerted to an "abundance" of social media posting about rodents running through Lafayette Coney Island on Tuesday. They sent a team out to evaluate the eatery, and while they didn't see any rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.” Lafayette reportedly closed voluntarily at that time, but reopened later in the afternoon.

“This morning we issued a cease and desist to make sure that they stayed closed,” Fair Razo said. She also noted that the order is to protect the public’s health. In addition, Fair Razo said they are working with the restaurant as they clean the facility and patch up some holes.

Finally, Fair Razo said she is appreciative of the community letting them know when they see something, and that residents can always call them or tag them on social media with concerns.

“The health department can’t be everywhere at all times, so we do rely on our residents,” Fair Razo said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.