Lafayette Coney Island Closes Due To Health Department Violation

One of Detroit's most popular eateries has closed after receiving a cease and desist Wednesday morning (September 7) from the Detroit Health Department, according to WXYZ News.

Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit, said the department was alerted to an "abundance" of social media posting about rodents running through Lafayette Coney Island on Tuesday. They sent a team out to evaluate the eatery, and while they didn't see any rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.” Lafayette reportedly closed voluntarily at that time, but reopened later in the afternoon.

“This morning we issued a cease and desist to make sure that they stayed closed,” Fair Razo said. She also noted that the order is to protect the public’s health. In addition, Fair Razo said they are working with the restaurant as they clean the facility and patch up some holes.

Finally, Fair Razo said she is appreciative of the community letting them know when they see something, and that residents can always call them or tag them on social media with concerns.

“The health department can’t be everywhere at all times, so we do rely on our residents,” Fair Razo said.