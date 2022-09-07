Michigan Teen Accused Of Murdering His 'Best Friend'

By Taylor Linzinmier

September 7, 2022

Bullying at school
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan teen has been accused of murdering his apparent best friend, according to Mlive.

17-year-old Zayer Brooks of River Rouge is being charged as an adult for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Edmond Lamont Butler of Detroit. Detroit police officers responded at about 11 a.m. on July 26 to a reported shooting at South Liebold and Gilroy streets. There, they found the deceased Butler in the driver's seat of his car. It is alleged that Brooks got into the back seat of Butler's car and shot Butler once in the back of the head.

“The alleged actions of the defendant in this case show a significant degree of decisiveness and weighing of his options in the killing of his avowed best friend,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “Truly tragic, any way you look at it.”

After an extensive investigation, the Detroit Police Department identified and arrested Brooks for the shooting. He was taken into custody on August 31 in River Rouge. In addition, a handgun was confiscated during the time of his arrest.

Brooks was arraigned yesterday (September 6) on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm. He was denied bond.

