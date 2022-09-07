Missouri Man Enters Stranger's Home Asking For Sex, Gets Arrested

A Missouri man has been accused of breaking into a woman's home and asking her for sex, according to FOX 2 News.

The incident happened on August 20 in the 2100 block of Renault Drive, according to the Maryland Heights Police Department. The victim told police she was awoken by a person pounding on her apartment door. When she walked into her living room, she found 18-year-old Marlee Robinson had entered her home uninvited.

When the woman asked who he was, Robinson allegedly asked if she wanted to have sex with him. According to police, the woman told him "no," but he stayed in the apartment and continued to ask questions. He even pet her cat.

The woman was able to stall Robinson by answering his questions while she grabbed her phone to dial 911. Robinson eventually entered the woman's bedroom, which allowed her to escape the apartment and call the police. Police said Robinson got angry and punched the woman's cabinet, breaking the furniture and cutting himself in the process.

Robinson has been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree property. He is currently in jail on a $100,-- cash-only bond. Robinson faces between five and 15 years in prison on each charge if he is convicted.