The Best Place To Buy Houseplants In Missouri

Not only do indoor plants look stunning in our homes and offices, but they also have health benefits for our minds and bodies. Studies have show that houseplants help boost moods, increase creativity, reduce stress and eliminate air pollutants.

If you're interested in becoming a healthier, happier you — or if you simply want to add a little greenery to your space — housplantscorner.com is here to help. They've compiled a list of the best places to find houseplants in every state:

"Either you searching for a rare indoor plant or for an all round family experience, there are some amazing garden centers all across the US, you just have to find them. To avoid you any frustration, our team has spend weeks compiling some of the best garden centers for indoor plants all across the country!"

So, where is the best place to buy a houseplant in Missouri? Heartland Nursery And Garden Center in Kansas City. Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you want somewhere you can take your dog, Heartland is an ideal place to stop, and it has grown from a fruit stand in 1972 to a facility with 80,000 square feet. The prices are reasonable and you get a 1 year warranty on trees. Whether you want plants, garden decor, or bird food, you’ll find something for you!"

