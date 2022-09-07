North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game

It's not every day you win a six-figure prize in a new lottery game, but that's exactly what happened to one man in North Carolina who is celebrating winning the first grand prize in a newly-launched game, saying the $200,000 prize is "hard to beat."

Lester Land III, of New London, tried his luck at the Lincoln scratch-off lottery game, which debuted earlier this week, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Purchasing his lucky $5 ticket from the Xpress Mart on Westchester Drive in High Point, the Montgomery County man enjoys playing along with the new scratch-off games.

"I always like buying the new tickets when they come out," he said.

This strategy ended up being the reason behind his $200,000 win, with Land scoring the first of the game's six top prizes.

"I'm just happy right now," he said.

Land claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (September 6), taking home a total of $142,021 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he may use some of the prize to buy himself a new car.

According to the state lottery, five of the Lincoln game's top $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.