Ohio Teen Goes Over 115 MPH During 50-Mile Police Chase

A Cincinnati teen has been arrested after going over 115 mph while leading state troopers on a 50-mile police chase, according to FOX-19 News.

State troopers began chasing 18-year-old Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale on Interstate 75 south near Ohio 63 in Monroe at about 12:19 a.m. yesterday (September 6). A trooper spotted the black 2016 Jeep Renegade, which was reported stolen last month in Loveland, while on routine patrol. The vehicle clocked in at going 113 mph.

The trooper switched on his lights and attempted to pull the Jeep over, but it continued to speed along 1-75. After going through Warren, Butler and Hamilton counties, the Jeep eventually left the highway in Hamilton County. That's when Mumphrey stopped and tried to flee on foot, but troopers quickly caught up with and arrested him.

According to Sergeant Nathan Stanfield of Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon post, Mumphrey has been charged with six felonies: failure to comply with police, obstructing official business and four counts of receiving stolen property.

The stolen property includes the Jeep Renegade, as well as the license plate on the rear of the Jeep. Troopers also charged the man with a misdemeanor count of fictitious plates in relation to that.