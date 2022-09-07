Personalized License Plates Causing Controversy In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
September 7, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's fun to get a personalized license plate, but try to keep them PG. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division's policies are now under scrutiny regarding the personalized plates.
"As people know, we have a fairly substantial list of license plates that have been rejected for various reasons," Doug Nick with ADOT said. "If you put in an obviously profane word, it’s going to kick you out right away."
According to ADOT, here are reasons personalized plates will be rejected:
- Refers to or connotes breasts, genitalia, pubic area, buttocks, or relates to sexual or eliminatory functions
- Refers to or connotes the substance, paraphernalia, sale, use, purveyor of, or physiological state produced by any illicit drug, narcotic, or intoxicant;
- Expresses contempt for or ridicule or superiority of a class of persons;
- Duplicates another registration number;
- Has connotations that are profane or obscene; or
- Uses linguistics, numbers, phonetics, translations from foreign languages or upside-down or reverse reading to achieve a reference or connotation prohibited in subsection (C)(1) through (C)(3) or (C)(5).