Personalized License Plates Causing Controversy In Arizona

It's fun to get a personalized license plate, but try to keep them PG. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division's policies are now under scrutiny regarding the personalized plates.

"As people know, we have a fairly substantial list of license plates that have been rejected for various reasons," Doug Nick with ADOT said. "If you put in an obviously profane word, it’s going to kick you out right away."

According to ADOT, here are reasons personalized plates will be rejected: