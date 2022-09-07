Phoenix Enlist Indie Rock Superstar For First Ever Vocal Feature

By Katrina Nattress

September 7, 2022

A week after teasing "new music," Phoenix have delivered. The Parisian rockers shared a new single called "Tonight." It's the first time they've ever enlisted another vocalist on a track, and it's not just any singer. It's Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. This is the second song the band has shared over the summer, following "Alpha Zulu."

Phoenix also officially announced their latest album, Alpha Zulu. The 10-track project is slated for a November 4 release and is available for pre-order.

Watch the "Tonight" music video above.

Interestingly enough, Phoenix is heading on the road before the new album drops. See a full list of their North American dates below.

Phoenix North American Tour Dates

9/06 – St. Paul, Minnesota, US –Palace Theatre *

9/07 – Chicago, Illinois, US – Aragon Ballroom *

9/09 – New York City, New York, US – Radio City Music Hall *

9/10 – New Haven, Connecticut, US – Westville Music Bowl *

9/13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner *

9/15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US – The Fillmore *

9/16 – Washington D.C., US – Anthem *

9/17-18 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – Music Midtown

9/19 – Nashville, Tennessee, US – Ryman Auditorium *

9/20 – Indianapolis, Indiana, US – Egyptian Room *

9/22 – St. Louis, Missouri, US – The Pageant *

9/23 – Bentonville, Arkansas, US – FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, California, US – YouTube Theater *

10/07 – Berkeley, California, US – Greek Theatre *

10/10 – Denver, Colorado, US – Mission Ballroom *

10/12 – Kansas City, Missouri, US – Arvest Bank Theatre *

10/14-16 – Austin, Texas, US – ACL

* support from Porches

Phoenix
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.