Phoenix Enlist Indie Rock Superstar For First Ever Vocal Feature

A week after teasing "new music," Phoenix have delivered. The Parisian rockers shared a new single called "Tonight." It's the first time they've ever enlisted another vocalist on a track, and it's not just any singer. It's Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. This is the second song the band has shared over the summer, following "Alpha Zulu."

Phoenix also officially announced their latest album, Alpha Zulu. The 10-track project is slated for a November 4 release and is available for pre-order.

Watch the "Tonight" music video above.

Interestingly enough, Phoenix is heading on the road before the new album drops. See a full list of their North American dates below.

Phoenix North American Tour Dates

9/06 – St. Paul, Minnesota, US –Palace Theatre *

9/07 – Chicago, Illinois, US – Aragon Ballroom *

9/09 – New York City, New York, US – Radio City Music Hall *

9/10 – New Haven, Connecticut, US – Westville Music Bowl *

9/13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner *

9/15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US – The Fillmore *

9/16 – Washington D.C., US – Anthem *

9/17-18 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – Music Midtown

9/19 – Nashville, Tennessee, US – Ryman Auditorium *

9/20 – Indianapolis, Indiana, US – Egyptian Room *

9/22 – St. Louis, Missouri, US – The Pageant *

9/23 – Bentonville, Arkansas, US – FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, California, US – YouTube Theater *

10/07 – Berkeley, California, US – Greek Theatre *

10/10 – Denver, Colorado, US – Mission Ballroom *

10/12 – Kansas City, Missouri, US – Arvest Bank Theatre *

10/14-16 – Austin, Texas, US – ACL

* support from Porches