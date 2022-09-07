Rare Redfish Caught Along Texas Coast & It's The 'Talk Of The Marina'

Captain Danny Alvarez has been fishing the waters near Baffin Bay for over three decades, but it wasn't until last week when he saw a fish he'd never seen before. And it's all thanks to Ryan Hernandez of Corpus Christi.

Hernandez was fishing in the Laguna Madre when he reeled in a rare "leopard redfish," according to Chron. A "leopard redfish" isn't a different species of redfish, but is a result of a genetic mutation, the news outlet reported. They're "extremely rare" and the lack of traditional camouflage makes it hard for these fish to survive.

A Facebook post shows photos of Hernandez and his rare catch. He used cut lady fish for bait plus a Waterloo Phantom Rod and Shimano Vanford C3000HG spinning reel. As the fisherman were hanging up their fish on the trophy board, Texas Game Wardens were enthralled with the catch and began to take pictures of it. Others nearby also stopped by to snap a few pics. "It was quite the talk of the marina," the Facebook post said.

Hernandez plans to have the fish mounted. "It is safely frozen in whole form in my deep freezer awaiting its final resting place on display forever," the post said.