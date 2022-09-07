Ricky Martin Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Nephew

Ricky Martin is suing the nephew that accused him of sexual abuse for $20 million, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the singer has stated that he's been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person" and that his nephew is trying to "assassinate" his reputation. Martin filed the lawsuit against Dennis Yadiel Sanchez on Wednesday (September 7) in San Juan. Back in July, his nephew claimed he and Martin had a 7-month sexual relationship and that after it ended the singer began stalking and harassing him. Sanchez then filed for a restraining order against him but later withdrew it.

TMZ obtained the new lawsuit which claims that after withdrawing his restraining order, Sanchez started threatening Martin through Instagram DMs and to "assassinate his reputation and integrity" unless the singer paid him. Martin also says in the lawsuit that before the restraining order, Sanchez would publicly brag about being his nephew and would bombard him with up to 10 messages a day for 4 months.

He described his nephew as a "maladjusted individual" and also claimed that he posted his phone number on IG, made an IG account for one of his children, and has led him to lose numerous, multi-million dollar deals because of his false allegations. This has led him and his family to feel "unsafe" — and now he wants the judge to order his nephew to cut off all communications with them.