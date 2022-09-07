The 3 Most Unfaithful Cities In The US Are Right Here In Texas

"Cheaters are everywhere, and infidelity can happen anywhere!"

Keep that in mind while you read this report from My Dating Adviser, which compiled a list of the most unfaithful cities in the country. Here's how they did it:

To determine the most unfaithful cities in the nation, we calculated something that we’ve dubbed the Infidelity Index for major U.S. cities. We compared 200 of the largest metro areas across four key dimensions: 1) Relationship Satisfaction, 2) Life Satisfaction, 3) Infidelity Intent, and 4) Affair Activities. We evaluated each of those dimensions using nine relevant metrics of infidelity friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. The metrics were combined to create a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for having an affair.

The No. 1 city in the U.S. for infidelity is right here in the Lone Star State. Dallas is considered the most unfaithful city in the country. It has a marriage rate of 47%, a divorce rate of 12% and a separation rate of 2%. Not so fast — Dallas isn't the only Texas city listed on this report! Coming in at No. 2 is Fort Worth, followed by Houston at No. 3.

On the flip side, the most faithful city is Pasadena, California. Laredo and McAllen also made the cut, coming in at No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.

Here's a look at the top 10 most unfaithful cities in the U.S.:

Dallas, TX Fort Worth, TX Houston, TX St. Louis, MO Nashville, TN Philadelphia, PA New York, NY Knoxville, TN Atlanta, GA Washington, D.C.

Check out the full report.