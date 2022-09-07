The Best Place To Buy Houseplants In Michigan

Not only do indoor plants look stunning in our homes and offices, but they also have health benefits for our minds and bodies. Studies have show that houseplants help boost moods, increase creativity, reduce stress and eliminate air pollutants.

If you're interested in becoming a healthier, happier you — or if you simply want to add a little greenery to your space — housplantscorner.com is here to help. They've compiled a list of the best places to find houseplants in every state:

"Either you searching for a rare indoor plant or for an all round family experience, there are some amazing garden centers all across the US, you just have to find them. To avoid you any frustration, our team has spend weeks compiling some of the best garden centers for indoor plants all across the country!"

So, where is the best place to buy a houseplant in Michigan? Jonker's Garden in Holland. Here's what they had to say about it:

A locally-owned large garden center, this has 16 full greenhouses, plus outdoor space and more. The staff will provide help and advice, and most of the plants are grown on-site or sourced within 20 miles – so this is a great eco option. They also offer flowers for all occasions, plus a custom potting service.

Check out houseplantscorner.com for the full list of the best garden centers for indoor plants in every U.S. state.