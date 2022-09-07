These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

Finding a place to settle down and retire in your forever home can be a big decision. Some cities may have more leisurely activities to choose from while others may be easier on your wallet.

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities across the country to determine which are are the best places to retire, and three cities in Louisiana found a spot on the list.

So which Louisiana cities are among the best places in the country to retire?

No. 27: New Orleans

No. 92: Baton Rouge

No. 127: Shreveport

According to the list, three cities in Louisiana were ranked among the best places to retire, but New Orleans got the lead of all the others to claim the top spot for the state. The Crescent City found itself in the list's top 30 largely in part due to its number of activities for retired residents, ranking No 6 overall in the category.

Shreveport and Baton Rouge also received higher marks for relative affordability compared to other cities on the list while the latter also ranked high in terms of activities.

These are the Top 20 cities in the U.S. to retire:

Charleston, South Carolina Orlando, Florida Cincinatti, Ohio Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Wilmington, Delaware Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Casper, Wyoming Minneapolis, Minnesota Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado St. Petersburg, Florida Boise, Idaho Cape Coral, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Pembroke Pines, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the country using four factors: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care. These factors were then evaluated across 46 relevant metrics, including adjusted cost of living, annual cost of in-home serves, recreation and senior centers per capita, music venues per capita, bingo halls per capita, elderly-friendly labor market, age-friendly community, mild weather, walk score, life expectancy and many more.

Check out WalletHub's full report here to see the best cities in the country to retire.