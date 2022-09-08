12 Times Latto Served Up Slick Hooks And Hot Looks
By Tony M. Centeno
September 9, 2022
Big Latto has garnered plenty of attention over the past few years thanks to her gritty bars, and, of course, her stunning outfits.
The Atlanta native continues to win over more fans with every song she drops and every gorgeous photo she posts. Latto's been rapping since she was 10-years-old but she began rhyming professionally in 2016. Following her time on Lifetime's The Rap Game, the rapper continued to drop mixtapes up until she released her breakthrough single "B*tch from da Souf." From there, she was signed to RCA Records and dropped her Big Latto EP.
Since then, Latto has delivered two albums including her major label debut Queen of da Souf and her sophomore album 777. On her first album, the 23-year-old enlisted the likes of Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie and Trina. For her most recent LP, Latto tapped Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black to contribute.
Latto will also be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Cop your tickets now before they sell out.
You already know Latto is going to pull up to the iHeartRadio Music Festival and serve some killer looks while dropping nothing but fresh bars. Check out some of her hardest lyrics to date below.
1. “Pull up foreign and I park in the front, Big chillin' when I'm sparkin' a blunt/B***hes knowin' that I'm one of them ones, You can have your n***a back when I'm done”
“Bills Paid” DJ Khaled featuring Latto & City Girls (2022)
2. “Panamera comin' down Tara, Audemars cost a Camaro/Hoe think she f**kin' with Latto, B***h can't see me in the mirror/Steppin' on s**t in these Christians, Palm Angels on me, I'm sinnin'/Hit up Southlake in my Bentley From Pointe South straight to the millions”
Latto “Soufside” (2022)
3. “She stay on her grind and she pull up in that new (Skrrt) Work a nine-to-five and she tryna finish school/I bring the table to the table, n***a, why would I need you?”
Latto “Its Givin” (2022)
4. “But they gon' hate 'til I'm dead, right? If a hatin' b***h wanna see me stop, she gon' have to catch me at the red light/I went from a favorite to the most hated, How a b***h overpaid but still underrated?”
Latto “The Biggest” (2021)
5. “A boss like you need a boss like me/Daddy from the street, so he move lowkey/Tryna ride that mic' like karaoke.”
Latto “Big Energy” (2021)
6. “If I leave him, he'll be lookin' for me in his next bitch, uh Throat baby, I go throat crazy (Mmh) He put me in that Corvette, that's why these hoes hate me”
Chris Brown & Young Thug featuring Latto, Lil Durk & Future "Go Crazy (remix)" (2021)
7. “I walked in the meetin', label seen a dollar sign/It took a couple M's for me to sign the dotted line”
Latto featuring Gucci Mane “Muwop” (2020)
8. “Slim thick, but the bank account gettin’ chubby”
Latto "Youngest N Richest" (2020)
9. “She used to be my dawg, but now she telling all my business/If I could take it back, I wouldn't have been on television,'Cause y'all won't let me grow up and accept the fact I'm winning/Brother in the penitentiary, it's a piece of me missing”
Latto "No Hook" (2020)
10. “I need it paid in full like Keisha, Rappers in my DM, I ain't f**king for a feature/Aretha with them Franklins, I'm getting money, I can't meet ya/Ran down on a bitch, all the sudden she got amnesia
Latto “B*tch From Da Souf” (2019)
11. “They be boy crazy, me? I got a money fetish.”
Latto "Facts" (2017)
12. “No steering wheel but you sure do be driving me crazy”
Latto "Bring It Over Here" (2017)