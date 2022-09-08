2 Lucky Texans Now Millionaires After Claiming Massive Lottery Prizes

Two lucky Texans can now call themselves millionaires after claiming huge lottery prizes this week!

A resident from Fort Worth claimed a $3 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing on August 30, according to the Texas Lottery. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Terry's Food at 5221 Camp Bowle Blvd. in Fort Worth.

The winning ticket Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier (3) matched all five white ball numbers (2-38-55-57-65) but not the Mega Ball (17).

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

Another resident also claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on August 27. The Manvel resident bought the winning ticket at Time Mart at 1833 Country Road 59 in Pearland. The Quick Pick ticket matched the five white ball numbers (2-18-56-60-65) but not the red Powerball number (14).

Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

In more Texas Lottery news, two jackpot-winning tickets for Monday (September 5) night's Two Step drawing were sold this week in San Antonio and Robstown. The prizes were worth $200,000, and the two winners will reportedly share the big prize.

Furthermore, a Laredo resident claimed a $3 million winning ticket in the 500X Loteria Spectacular game on August 31. The day before, a New Braunfels resident claimed a $2 million prize in the Premier Cash scratch ticket game.