Two Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Texas: Are You A Winner?

Two lucky Texas residents could be a whole lot richer — all they need to do is claim their lottery tickets!

Two winning tickets were sold in the Lone Star State from Monday (September 5) night's Two Step drawing, according to KDAF. These jackpot-winning tickets were worth $200,000, and the winners will reportedly share the big prize.

One ticket was sold at Circle K on State Highway 151 in San Antonio while the other was sold at Main Street Food Mart on East Main Street in Robstown. Both tickets matched all four winning numbers (1-4-10-25) and the bonus number 2.

These winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their tickets.

In more Texas lottery news, a Laredo resident claimed a $3 million winning ticket in the 500X Loteria Spectacular game on August 31. The day before, a New Braunfels resident claimed a $2 million prize in the Premier Cash scratch ticket game.