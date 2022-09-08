4 Dead, 3 Wounded In Memphis Shooting Spree

Four people were killed and three others wounded in relation to a series of shootings in Memphis Wednesday (September 7) night, which included one attack taking place on a live stream shared on social media, NBC News reports.

Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, 19, was charged with first-degree murder early Thursday (September 8) morning.

Kelly was initially identified by police around two hours prior to his arrest at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Many families were shattered tonight,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said at a news conference Thursday via NBC News.

Police have not publicly identified the victims of the shooting as of Thursday morning. Additionally, it was not immediately clear if Kelly knew any of the shooting victims prior to the attack.

Memphis Police initially responded to a reported shooting at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and located a man who was fatally shot in his driveway upon arrival. Additional shootings were reported to have taken place at around 4:30 p.m.

Memphis Police tweeted an urgent alert warning residents of an armed man responsible for the incidents who was reported to have recorded at least one shooting on Facebook Live.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now,” the tweet stated.