BEWARE: Wisconsin DMV Warns Of Text Message Scam

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning residents of scammers attempting to impersonate the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), according to Channel 3000.

The DOT said they have noticed an increase in text message phishing attempts in a Facebook post shared yesterday (September 7). The scammers are using text messages to impersonate the Wisconsin DVM, sending people messages claiming they are entitled to free funds. They also include a fraudulent link in hopes individuals will click on it and reveal personal information. You can few a screenshot of an actual phishing attempt against a DMV customer below.