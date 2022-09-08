Bryson Tiller Channels His Inner Ying Yang Twin For His New Song 'Outside'

“‘Outside’ is the polar opposite of what everyone is used to hearing from me," Tiller said about the song. "Normally we would release a song intended to put people deep in their feelings, but this song is ANTI-FEELS.”



Bryson Tiller's upcoming project will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 album A N N I V E R S A R Y. The Kentucky native released his third LP on the fifth anniversary of his debut album, T R A P S O U L. Last year, Tiller treated fans to other projects like Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before mixtape and his holiday-themed collection of songs, A Different Christmas.



Recently, Tiller joined forces with Joel Corry and David Guetta on their house song “What What You Do?” He also teamed up with Diddy for the Love Records founder's new single "Gotta Move On." They both performed the record at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and the 2022 BET Awards.



Listen to Bryson Tiller's new song "Outside" below.