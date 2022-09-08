Bryson Tiller Channels His Inner Ying Yang Twin For His New Song 'Outside'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2022
Bryson Tiller returns with his smooth banger that's inspired by one of the Ying Yang Twins' most popular songs.
On Thursday, September 8, the R&B singer delivered his brand new single "Outside." On the song, Tiller makes an attempt to get to know a newly-single woman, inside and out. The Vinylz-produced track uses a familiar sample of the Ying Yang Twinz's 2005 song "Wait (The Whisper Song)", which was originally produced by Mr. Collipark. Tiller's new single is the first offering from his upcoming album that's set to drop next month.
“‘Outside’ is the polar opposite of what everyone is used to hearing from me," Tiller said about the song. "Normally we would release a song intended to put people deep in their feelings, but this song is ANTI-FEELS.”
Bryson Tiller's upcoming project will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 album A N N I V E R S A R Y. The Kentucky native released his third LP on the fifth anniversary of his debut album, T R A P S O U L. Last year, Tiller treated fans to other projects like Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before mixtape and his holiday-themed collection of songs, A Different Christmas.
Recently, Tiller joined forces with Joel Corry and David Guetta on their house song “What What You Do?” He also teamed up with Diddy for the Love Records founder's new single "Gotta Move On." They both performed the record at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and the 2022 BET Awards.
Listen to Bryson Tiller's new song "Outside" below.