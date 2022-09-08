Florida Woman Named Tupac Shakur Accused Of Beating Man With Baseball Bat

A Florida woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur facing a battery charge appeared in court on the anniversary of the iconic rapper's shooting, WPLG reports.

An arrest affidavit alleges that Shakur, the 34-year-old woman, struck a man "several times" with a baseball bat outside Hialeah Hospital before noon Tuesday (September 8). Authorities say the victim suffered injuries to the right side of his face, his upper lip, right forearm, right hand, and right leg. Police arrested her later that evening.

Shakur faced a Miami-Dade judge the following morning. Tupac Shakur, the legendary hip-hop star, was shot on September 7, 1996, and died six days later.

The police report says the victim took the bat away from her and ran inside the hospital. Shakur allegedly went inside and claimed he was the one attacking her.

The man recognized Shakur as a homeless woman who sleeps near the hospital and was involved with "several incidents" at the Hialeah Hospital.

When cops found her near East Third Avenue and 33rd Street, she reportedly told them she was "investigating (an) incident that occurred at the library in downtown."

Shakur's being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, a first-degree felony.