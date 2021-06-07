VIDEO: Man Cracks Windshield of Fire Truck With Baseball Bat In Miami-Dade

A man landed behind bars after he was caught on camera allegedly attacking a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue unit with a baseball bat, according to Local 10.

The sudden attack went down Sunday afternoon (June 6) at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 42nd Avenue. Cellphone video shows a man dressed in all white striking the windshield of the fire truck, cracking the glass. He then proceeds to take out his own cellphone and record the truck as it drove through the intersection.

Coral Gables police showed up and immediately took the man into custody, who dropped the bat when officers arrived.

It doesn't appear anyone inside the fire truck was injured.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the incident, and the suspect's identity hasn't been released. No word either on what provoked him to attack the firefighters.

This wasn't the first time Florida firefighters got into a random altercation. Earlier this year, a shirtless man got into a shoving match with firefighters in Miami Beach after they found him unconscious in a bush.

Photo: Getty Images