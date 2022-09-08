Georgia Woman Commits Felony, Turns Herself In To Police

By Logan DeLoye

September 8, 2022

A 20-year-old woman from Macon got into a dispute with another woman and ended up shooting at a car from her porch. According to WSB-TV, in an attempt to injure the passenger of the car, Breanna Eugenia Snead shot at the vehicle and ended up hitting the 3-year-old in the backseat when a bullet tore through the car.

The shooting happened on August 18 off of Danbury Drive, but Snead didn't turn herself in to members of the U.S Marshals until September 6. WSB-TV mentioned that the injured child belonged to the driver of the car. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured in the shooting. The Macon Telegraph mentioned that the dispute that Snead had with the passenger of the car was "ongoing."

The child’s name and current condition have not been released to the public. Immediately following the incident, the child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The Macon Telegraph also shared that upon turning herself in, Snead was arrested on charges encompassing three counts of aggravated assault. The mother of the child told Bibb County Police that she saw Snead firing shots at their vehicle from a porch. Snead remains in jail without bond as the investigation comes to a close.

