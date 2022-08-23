Driver Disappears In Georgia After Deadly Crash

By Logan DeLoye

August 23, 2022

A fatal crash occurred at the intersection of 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis Road in Clarke County on Monday that left one driver dead, and one driver missing. According to WSB-TV, the crash occurred around 9:00 p.m and there has been no information released regarding which driver was at fault for the crash, and if there were passengers present in the vehicles.

Though the identity and location of one driver remains a mystery, police were able gather information to piece together the cause of the crash. According to Athens-Clarke County Police, a Ford Expedition was crossing the intersection heading West just as a Ford F-150 was headed North on the same highway. The two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection. As a result, the 52-year-old man who was driving the Ford Expedition passed away. When officers arrived at the site of the crash they were able to locate the 52-year-old man, but the driver of the Ford F-150 was no where to be found. WSB-TV mentioned the possibility of passengers riding in the F-150 also disappearing after the crash occurred.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the driver's identity to come forward. Those with information should contact Sergeant Wood at 762-400-7087.

