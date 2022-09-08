Megan Hilty Breaks Silence On Death Of Her Sister, Brother-In-Law, & Nephew
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 8, 2022
Megan Hilty has publicly responded to the tragic death of her sister, brother-in-law, and nephew after a plane crash earlier this week. The Smash star confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday night (September 8th) in a post on Instagram.
"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island," she started the caption which accompanied photos of the three family members. "My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."
"The last three days have been the worst of our lives," she continued. "There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief." Hilty also added that she hadn't intended to publicly address the "painful family tragedy" but felt that she needed to after the media picked up the story. "... it’s come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca."
Hilty then confirmed that Laurena and Ross are survived by their daughter. "Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor," she urged. "It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind."
She continued, "The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."