Megan Hilty Breaks Silence On Death Of Her Sister, Brother-In-Law, & Nephew

"The last three days have been the worst of our lives," she continued. "There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief." Hilty also added that she hadn't intended to publicly address the "painful family tragedy" but felt that she needed to after the media picked up the story. "... it’s come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca."

Hilty then confirmed that Laurena and Ross are survived by their daughter. "Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor," she urged. "It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind."

She continued, "The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."