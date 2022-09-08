Meghan Markle Will Not Join Royal Family At Queen Elizabeth II's Bedside

Meghan Markle will not be joining Prince Harry and the Royal Family in Scotland to be at Queen Elizabeth II's bedside. Page Six reports that Prince Harry is currently traveling to the UK from Germany where he will join Prince Charles, Prince William, and other members of the family as Queen Elizabeth's health deteriorates.

On Thursday morning (September 8th) Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was under medical supervision. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," said a Buckingham Palace release. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," where she is spending her annual summer vacation. "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral," added Buckingham Palace in a further statement.

At 96 years old, the Queen recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking a record-breaking 70s years on the throne. Despite tension within the family since Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from their royal duties in March 2020, the couple attended the long weekend of events. However, several royal insiders shared that Prince Harry and Prince William hardly interacted and William and Kate Middleton did not introduce their three children to Harry and Meghan's newest child Lilibet during their stay.