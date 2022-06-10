Prince William & Kate Reportedly Didn't Introduce Kids To Harry's Daughter

The tension between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry is still high according to a royal expert. In fact, insiders believe William and Kate Middleton didn't introduce their children to cousin Lilibet during her parents Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Buckingham Palace. "William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili]," royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly. "As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another]."

Before the Platinum Jubilee celebration kicked off last week, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be traveling to Wales on royal duties instead of attending their niece's first birthday party where Queen Elizabeth II was expected to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time. However, it seemed as though the two met when Meghan and Harry first arrived in the UK. The birthday party at Frogmore Cottage seemed to be a very lowkey affair based on photos shared by attendees.

Rumors continued to spread after the couples sat far from each other at the National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3. A palace insider told Page Six at the time that the brothers have no plans to interact during any of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” the source said. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”

Prince Harry and Meghan also left the Queen's final day of Jubilee celebrations early to head back to their California home.