NFL To Honor Queen Elizabeth II During Kickoff Game

The National Football League will honor Queen Elizabeth II with a moment of silence prior to the NFL Kickoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Thursday (September 8) night, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain's longest serving monarch with a reign spanning 70 years and 14 U.S. presidents, died Thursday, according to an official statement shared by her eldest son, Charles, who will now serve as king.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement shared on Twitter. “The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”