NFL To Honor Queen Elizabeth II During Kickoff Game
By Jason Hall
September 8, 2022
The National Football League will honor Queen Elizabeth II with a moment of silence prior to the NFL Kickoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Thursday (September 8) night, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain's longest serving monarch with a reign spanning 70 years and 14 U.S. presidents, died Thursday, according to an official statement shared by her eldest son, Charles, who will now serve as king.
“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement shared on Twitter. “The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Before tonight’s #Rams-#Bills game, the NFL will have a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2022
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
The palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence, with members of the royal family at her bedside following reports that she was "under medical supervision" prior to her death.
The NFL's decision comes after the the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth suspended play following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and all flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast." a statement shared on the BMW PGA Championship's verified Twitter account reads. "Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.
"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.
"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."
Wentworth Club is located in Virginia, Water, Surrey, not far from the Windsor Castle.