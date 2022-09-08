LA Rams Announce Extensions For Sean McVay, GM Les Snead

The Los Angeles Rams officially announced contract extensions for head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead hours ahead of the NFL Kickoff Game Thursday (September 8) night.

McVay, 36, revealed he'd signed an extension last month, but the team was waiting to officially announce the move once Snead was also signed long-term.

"As an organization we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Thursday. "Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved."

McVay was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history (30) when hired by the Rams in 2017 and the youngest to win a Super Bowl (36) when Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI in February.

The Rams have made the playoffs during five of McVay's first six seasons, which includes winning the NFC West three times and making the Super Bowl twice.

McVay's success has led to a shift in NFL teams hiring younger, offensive-minded coaches, many of which have served as his coordinators including Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.

Snead, who has served as the Rams' general manager since 2012, has been instrumental in the team's success, making several acquisitions throughout his tenure that resulted in the Super Bowl LVI victory.