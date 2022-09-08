Royal Family Updates Twitter Accounts With New Titles After Queen's Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several social media accounts for members of the Royal Family have been updated based on their new titles. The official Twitter account for Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton has been updated to read "The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The change reflects an apparent change in the royal couple's title as they have taken on the additional Cornwall title that previously belonged to William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles. The two are now officially referred to as the King of England and Queen consort.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed Queen Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8th, King Charles released his own statement. "The death of the beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the statement read. "During this period of mourning and change," the statement reads, "my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The King and Queen consort will likely take over the Queen's after using it to share the statement from "His Majesty The King." Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away peacefully on Thursday (September 8) at Balmoral surrounded by several members of her family, Buckingham Palace confirmed. King Charles is the country's first new monarch since Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

