Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (September 8), the Royal Family announced. She died peacefully at the Balmoral in Scotland.

At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in British history. Her death, however, was marked by a beautiful sight just outside Buckingham Palace as locals and tourists gathered in the Queen's honor.

A double rainbow was spotted just over the royal residence.

"She’s really left us 🥺," one Twitter user said.

"Some here view it as a representation of the Queen and Prince Philip," another said.

"I'd like to think the faint one over Buckingham was Prince Philip, waiting for her.💕💕" said another.