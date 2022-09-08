Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America

Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the "50 Best New Restaurants," and a Seattle establishment made it on the list.

"The industry has been through a lot in the last few years, but these new restaurants point to a hopeful next chapter," according to the website. After the pandemic made plain exactly how thankless restaurant work can be, some of the places on this list are challenging industry norms and putting their staff first in ways that feel new and refreshing."

Phởcific Standard Time in Seattle is the sole restaurant representing Washington state! Writers also recommended which dishes you should try at this Vietnamese restaurant:

"You’ll want to try the cà phê trứng, a take on egg yolk coffee spiked with aquavit. And so you don’t get too sloshed (or so that you’re well fed while doing so), there’s plenty of Vietnamese snacks to accompany the inventive cocktails. Standouts include wonderfully chewy tapioca dumplings, bahn mi, and intoxicatingly rich and briny crab dip. At the end of the night, you should order the Khoa Was Here, a pho-fat-washed shot of Jameson, accompanied by a small bowl of pho to chase it down."